Ranveer Singh Shares Overwhelming Experience From NBA All-Star Game; 'Brought Me To Tears'

The much-awaited moment for all Ranveer Singh fans came on Friday, February 18, 2022, as the actor played at the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The actor recently flew to Cleveland to be a part of the star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. He was the NBA Brand Ambassador for India. Ahead of the game, the actor shared several pictures from his practice sessions that also featured Senegalese professional player Elhadji Tacko Fall. As the actor was extremely excited about the game, he recently shared his experience and how he was overwhelmed by the love he received from his fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh recently shared his overwhelming experience from the NBA All-Star Game. The actor penned the game was "incredible" and further mentioned its highlight. He wrote, "I JUST HAD THE MOST INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE AT THE ALL STAR GAME. BUT THE HIGHLIGHT BY FAR WAS THE LOVE AND ENERGY THAT MY FANS GAVE ME AT THE GAME." The actor further mentioned how he got emotional seeing the love from his fans. He wrote, " I'M DEEPLY TOUCHED AND OVERWHELMED... LITERALLY BROUGHT ME TO TEARS BY THE END OF IT. I FEEL THE GRACE OF GOD THROUGH YOU ALL." He further thanked his fans for their love and wrote, "NOT SURE WHAT I'VE DONE TO DESERVE THIS KIND OF LOVE BUT I AM FILLED WITH JUST PURE GRATITUDE. THANK YOU ALL FROM MY DEEPEST EMBERS OF MY HEART." Ranveer Singh was in Team Walton, who won the match against Team Nique.

Ranveer Singh at the NBA All-Star Game

Ahead of the game, the official Twitter handle of NBA India shared a still of Ranveer Singh's powerful entry. Ranveer Singh was a part of team Walton. His teammates included Jimmie Allen, Brittney Elena, Machine Gun Kelly, Dearica Hamby, Matt James, Quavo, Alex Toussaint, and many more celebrities. As soon as Ranveer Singh entered the court, the energy levels of his fans went up as they could not stop cheering for him. The court was filled with Ranveer Singh's posters.

The actor was appointed as the NBA Brand Ambassador for India back in September 2021 by the US National Basketball Association. The All-Star Celebrity Game took place in Cleveland. The game was between Team Walton and Team Nique. Team Nique lost to Team Walton by 65-51.

Image: Twitter/@NBAIndia