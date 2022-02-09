Ram Leela was one of the most memorable films in actor Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's career and their characters are still fresh in the minds of the audiences. In the movie, Deepika astonished her fans with her performance as a Gujrati free-spirited and sharp-tongued girl. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were much loved by the audience for their electrifying chemistry on-screen.

Ranveer Singh is the biggest cheerleader of his wife, he often takes to his social media account to appreciate her. Recently, the actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a fan who recreates an iconic scene from Ram Leela.

Ranveer Singh shares a video of a young fan recreating a scene from 'Ram Leela'

Actor Ranveer Singh recently took to his Twitter handle and shared a video of a young girl Rashi Shinde, who was dressed similar to Deepika's character from Ramleela and is seen lip-syncing Deepika's dialogue's from the film. The actor referred to her as Deepika's mini version and called her 'Choti Deepika.' Sharing the post, the Bajirao Mastani actor captioned it as ''Leela jaisi koi nahi! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! #chotideepika.''

Here take a look at his tweet-

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

More about the film Ram Leela

Ramleela was released in the year 2013. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. In the film, Deepika was seen essaying the role of Leela Sanera and Ranveer Singh portrayed the role of Ram Rajadi. The movie is based in an imaginary village in Gujarati, Ranjhaar. The plot of the film revolves around the tragic tale of two lovers caught between their families, Rajadi and Sanera, who have been at war with each other for years. The supporting cast includes Supriya Pathak, Richa Chadda, Sharad Kelkar, Gulshan Devaiah, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Abhimanyu Singh, among others. Priyanka Chopra made a cameo appearance in the song Ram Chahe Leela.

