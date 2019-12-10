Ranveer Singh Shifts To Shooting Location From His Actual House; Here's Why

Ranveer Singh, who is currently riding high on the back-to-back success of his blockbuster films like Padmavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, has made a special place in millions of hearts with his hard-hitting performances. He will be next seen in Kapil Dev's biopic titled '83'. His unconventional looks, solid personality on celluloid, and, gregarious outgoing nature makes him more than desirable. With over 15 movies to his name till now, he has managed to make a compelling place for himself in the Hindi film industry. The actor made it to the headlines for 2019 for various reasons.

Also Read | Best Scenes From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' As Ranveer Singh Celebrates 9 Years In B'wood

Ranveer has just started shooting for his upcoming Yash Raj project tilted Jayeshbhai Jordaar. According to the reports, the Padmaavat actor has shifted base while he shoots for the movie. The movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be shot at Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. According to media reports, Ranveer has shifted from his home in Prabhadevi where he stays with his wife Deepika Padukone to Goregoan. He has shifted to his Goregoan home until he wraps up with his shooting schedule of the movie.

Also Read | What Ranveer Singh's Stylist Revealed About His Look And How To Achieve It

First look from Jayeshbhai Jordaar:

The cast is soon going to finish shooting schedule is all set and most of the part of the movie is being shot at the night. So to save his time of commuting and energy, the actor has taken this decision. However, the actor has not shifted from his actual home to the shooting location for the first time. According to the reports, during the shoot in 2018 release Padmaavat, the actor has moved to his same home in Goregaon.

Also Read | Times When Maverick Actor Ranveer Singh Made Headlines In 2019

On the professional front, Ranveer will next be seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan film '83. The film will depict the events that took place during the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which was the first World Cup won by the Indian Cricket Team. Ranveer will be portraying the role of the then Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The movie will also feature his Deepika Padukone who will be essaying the role of Romi Dev, Kapil's wife. Ranveer is currently busy shooting for his film Jayeshbhai Jordaar directed by Divyang Thakkar. The first look of the actor was shared by him through his social media account on Wednesday. The film is reportedly a humorous family entertainer with the story set in Gujarat.

Also Read | Deepveer's Chemistry: Compatibility Between Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.