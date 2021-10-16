Ranveer Singh Shortlisting Baby Names, Says He'll Have A Baby In 2-3 Years

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is gearing up for his television debut with The Big Picture, revealed that he has been shortlisting names for his future baby.

In the recently released promo on Colors TV, the actor can be seen talking about his marriage and future kids. The video opened with him dancing along with the contestant on his song, Tattad Tattad from Ram Leela Goliyon Ki Raasleela. While introducing the contestant, he reminisced about his moustache from Ram Leela, “I had a similar moustache when I was shooting Ram Leela in 2012-13. I used to style my moustache and was proud of it," he said.

Ranveer Singh on his future family planning

He then began speaking about his wife and actor Deepika Padukone and his future plans. “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life would be great'),” he said.

Watch the promo here:

Ranveer Singh reacts to wife Deepika Padukone's post

Also, the Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor has reposted Deepika's post on his Instagram stories where the actress has poked fun at her husband. Taking the cue from his latest quiz show The Big Picture, she has asked a multiple-choice question to her husband that read, "Rasoi ghar mein istemaal kiye jaane wale is upkaran ka asal upyog kya hai?"( What is the actual use of this appliance used in the kitchen).

She added a picture of a rolling pin with the options that reads, "Roti banana"( to cook chapatis), "Anda pakana (to cook egg), "Pati ke deri se ghar aane se uski pitayi karna"( to beat husband when he arrives home late), Gully cricket me bat ki tarah kaam aana"( To be used as bat in gully cricket)"

Deepika tagged the post as, "#TheBIGPICTURE @Ranveersingh". To which Ranveer responded, "MAIN LIFELINE CHOOSE KARNA CHAHUNGA @Deppikpadukone"(I would like to take the lifeline)" Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranveer has a few films releases lined up. The actor will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which will premiere on November 5 and also has 83 in the pipeline, in which he will star opposite his wife, Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)