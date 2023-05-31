Ranveer Singh Signs Up With Hollywood Talent Agency WME

Ranveer Singh seems to be looking forward to starring in Hollywood movies as the actor has signed with a talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME). According to Deadline, the actor has signed for representation with WME in all areas globally. The actor has also partnered with other brands and organisations, such as NBA.

Ranveer Singh signs Hollywood talent agency

The actor will now be globally represented by WME. The agency also represents Hollywood stars such as Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Jennifer Garner, Michelle William and Matt Damon. The actor enjoys a huge fan base as he is the Indian brand ambassador National Basketball Association (NBA). Also, he played in this year's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake City.

Apart from Ranveer Singh, his wife Deepika Padukone signed up with the Hollywood talent agency ICM in 2021. Also, she starred in the movie XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel. The talent agency also represents Olivia Colman and Regina King. Last year in September, RRR director SS Rajamouli was signed by American talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) days after RRR's global success. The film's song Naatu Naatu won Oscars in Best Original Song category.

Ranveer Singh's filmography

The actor made his acting debut in 2010 under Yash Raj Films' banner with the film Band Baaja Baaraat, co-starring Anushka Sharma. Since then, the actor has given several blockbuster hit films to the industry, including Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, sports biopic 83 and others. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie co-stars Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. It will be Ranveer and Alia's second film together after Gully Boy. A few days ago, the makers unveiled the look of the characters. It is slated to hit the theatres on July 29.