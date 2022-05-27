Deepika Padukone is currently stationed in France as she attends the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival. The actor is a part of the 11-member jury panel at the French Riviera festival. Since her appearance at the global event, the 36-year-old has been stealing the limelight with her fashion as she dons exquisite ensembles representing the Indian contingent.

Her husband, Ranveer Singh, was recently spotted at the airport leaving for France to meet Padukone. The latter then took to social media to share a glimpse into their adorable meeting which involved the Padmaavat stars' PDA-filled interaction in the Cannes dressing room.

Cannes 2022: Ranveer Singh calls himself Deepika's 'present'

Taking to her Instagram on May 26, Padukone shared a fun video from the dressing room of Cannes where she warns her team against gifting her a toy bird that makes noise. After being teased by her team, they get a huge bar of chocolate which the actor shares with the entire room. She also exclaims that it is the best gift of the decade for her while Singh is seen cheering for her in the background.

Later, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor sits on Padukone's lap and calls himself her 'present'. On the other hand, Padukone endearingly calls Singh her 'trophy'. The video was enough to melt the hearts of the fans as the comment section was filled with netizens swooning over their relationship. One fan wrote, ''I love you and your trophy. Both are looking amazing in your attires,'' while another wrote, ''Beautiful couple god bless.''

More on Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2022

As mentioned earlier, the actor is making a statement with her every ensemble on the red carpet. From Louis Vuitton's exquisite gown to Richard Quinn's floral dress, Padukone is being admired for her fashion choices at the event. Recently, she also talked about her experience of serving on the jury's panel at Cannes.

''It gives me goosebumps every single time I walk into the Palais and we leave – it gives me goosebumps because every single person on that seat is there to celebrate cinema,'' she told Variety. ''Everybody’s so disciplined, everyone is seated on time, everyone’s phones are switched off. Everyone waits for the end credits to happen. And everyone’s like clapping to the end. And everybody stands up,'' Deepika Padukone concluded.

