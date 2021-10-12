Ranveer Singh Skips Beating From Deepika Padukone, Calls Himself 'husband Of The Century'

Ram-Leela star Ranveer Singh will soon be appearing as the host of a quiz show titled The Big Picture. However, before the actor turns quizmaster, he sat down for a round of his own on the latest show. In a promo video shared by Colors on their verified Instagram handle, Singh took up numerous questions about his Instagram posts, one of which was about the location of one of his pictures taken with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. Scroll down to read more.

Ranveer Singh takes the hot seat on his own quiz show The Big Picture

In the picture that was captured on their first wedding anniversary, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone can be seen posing outside a temple. As Singh sat down for a round, he was asked to guess the temple's name. The actor said that Padukone would hit him if he does not get the name right.

Singh said in Hindi, "I should know, obviously I should know otherwise I'll get a lappad (slap) when I get back home. Basically, Deepika and I thought we should do something special on our first anniversary. As you know, our life is similar to 2 States (Chetan Bhagat's novel). Her family is from Bengaluru, mine is from Mumbai. So we thought since it's our first anniversary, why don't we visit both places. We went to Golden Temple in Amritsar but before that, we visited the temple seen in the picture, which is Tirupati temple."

The Padmaavat star stated that had he not known it, his 'wife would hit him.' He further called himself 'husband of the century' after getting the answer right.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got hitched in the month of November 2018. The celebrity couple had an intimate wedding at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy. They exchanged their vows in both, South Indian and Sindhi styles. The duo also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. Ahead of The Big Picture's premiere, wife Padukone had sent a handwritten letter to Singh, wishing him for the show.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the couple will soon be sharing the big screen in the sports movie 83 which is based on India's victory at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil's wife. Padukone will also be producing the movie. Earlier scheduled to release on June 4, 2021, the movie is now slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh