Ranveer Singh Sports Quirky Style, Hugs A Fan With Tattoo Of His Face Outside SLB's Office

Ranveer Singh was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai and interacted with a fan that had tattooed the actor's face on his back.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
ranveer singh
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai on Tuesday.

ranveer singh
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor wore a quirky ensemble that included a zebra print shirt and ripped jeans.

ranveer singh
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranveer Singh's outfit also included cheetah print sneakers with a red and black pair of sunglasses.

ranveer singh
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was also seen interacting and hugging a fan who had tattooed Ranveer's face on his back.

ranveer singh
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Singh recently made headlines as he went to play at the All-Star NBA game in Cleveland.

ranveer singh
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

The '83 actor shares pictures from his NBA game as he interacted with LeBron James, Machine Gun Kelly and more.

Tags: ranveer singh, sanjay leela bhansali, alia bhatt
