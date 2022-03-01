Ranveer Singh Sports Quirky Style, Hugs A Fan With Tattoo Of His Face Outside SLB's Office

Quick links:
Ranveer Singh was spotted outside filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Ranveer Singh's outfit also included cheetah print sneakers with a red and black pair of sunglasses.
The actor was also seen interacting and hugging a fan who had tattooed Ranveer's face on his back.
