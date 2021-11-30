Ranveer Singh-starrer '83' Trailer Reviewed By Celebs; Say It Gave 'goosebumps'

After keeping fans on the edge for quite a long time, the filmmakers of the forthcoming sports biopic, 83, have finally unveiled the trailer of the film. The film has been delayed several times owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kabir Khan directorial venture showcases Ram-Leela star Ranveer Singh essaying the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, while his wife and actor Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia on the big screen.

Bollywood celebs react to 83 Trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, many fans and followers reacted to it taking to their respective social media handles. Several celebrities also could not stop themselves from showering love for the actor as well as the filmmaker for their stunning performances.

Abhishek Bachchan, Srishti Shrivastava, Ammy Virk, Adinath Kothare, Vinita Chaitanya and others dropped red hearts and stated the film’s trailer gave them ‘goosebumps.’ Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “What the wowwwwwwwww!!! This is beyond a sixer!! What can you not do @ranveersingh.. Goosebumps… this one will be double blockbuster for sure!!” Ravi Chandka wrote, “Kya accent pakda hain Kapil paaji ka…. Kamaal!!!”

Esha Deol also called it, “Outstanding. Proud of u @ranveersingh.” Sophie Choudry also dropped positive adjectives like ‘awesome’ and stated that it gave her ‘goosebumps.’ She further sent her love to Singh and the entire team. Amruta Khanvilkar also dropped the film’s poster on her IG story and wrote, “Omgggg it’s here @ranveersingh in a never-before-seen avatar. Canttt wait Whattt a trailer @kabirkhankk is a magician.” She added, “What a trailer guys congratulations and best wishes.”

About 83

The sports drama promises an emotional portrayal of the historic first World Cup victory for India under Kapil’s leadership in 1983. The trailer begins with the visuals of an important match in the World Cup, after two defeats in a row that put their chances of qualifying to the next round in doubt. The short video also gives several glimpses of various moments of the team that no one believed that the team would win. However, beating against the odds, the team emerges victorious. The pride associated with winning for the nations and the delighted citizens forms the crux of the plot.

The film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree, and Pankaj Tripathi. 83 release date is December 24, 2021.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)