Ranveer Singh-starrer Sports Drama '83' To Get Television Premiere; Check Date & Time Here

Actor Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama '83', which was all about the Indian cricket team's journey at the 1983 World Cup.

Ranveer Singh was last seen in the sports drama 83, which was all about the Indian cricket team's journey at the 1983 World Cup. The actor was hailed for his role as the captain of the team, Kapil Dev and the film was one of the first to get a theatrical release after the COVID restrictions began to ease in the country at the end of 2021 as it hit the big screens on December 24. The film is now all set to get its television premiere on March 20, 2022, on Star Gold India at 8 PM.

Ranveer Singh-starrer 83 to get television premiere

The official Twitter handle of the film shared the exciting news about its television premiere on Tuesday. It shared a clip that included glimpses from the film that saw several individuals gather around a television to watch the 1983 World Cup as they broke the news. The television premiere of the Kabir Khan directorial will be on March 20, 2022, Sunday, on Star Gold India at 8 PM.

83 OTT release

Apart from its television premiere, fans have also been eagerly awaiting the OTT release of the sports drama that was failed by fans, critics and the film fraternity. According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Netflix has bagged the digital rights of the Hindi version of the film, while Disney+ Hotstar is set to stream the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. The film is likely to get its digital premiere on either February 18 or 25 on both platforms.

