Ranveer Singh Strikes Real Estate Deal, Purchases Sea-facing Quadruplex For THIS Amount

Actor Ranveer Singh is not only known for his sartorial outfit choices but also for his acting craft. After delivering some iconic films lately, the actor has now struck a great real estate deal. Ranveer has purchased a sea-facing luxury quadruplex apartment in a super-premium residential tower Sagar Resham on Bandstand in Mumbai’s plush Bandra locality.

However, the most interesting part of the deal is that the actor paid a whopping price of Rs 119 crores, making it one of the most expensive deals for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country. According to PTI, Oh Five-Oh Media Works LLP, which is jointly owned by Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani has signed the real estate agreement.

Ranveer Singh strikes a great real estate deal

Not just the apartment, as per the deal, the actor is also a proud owner of 19 car parks in Bandra. As per PTI, who quoted documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five-Oh Media Works LLP on July 8, 2022, registered the agreement of sale for the purchase of a Quadraplex spread over the 16th to 19th floors of the under-construction Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, located on BJ Road, Bandstand, Bandra.

As per the registration papers, the documentation regarding the real estate deal was carried out on July 6, 2022. These documents show that Enorm Nagpal Realty LLP is the seller, whereas Oh Five-Oh Media Works LLP is the buyer. On behalf of the firm, Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani signed the documents.

The total amount of the Quadraplex is Rs 118.94 crore, whereas the stamp duty paid for the registration is Rs 7.13 crore. The one-of-its-kind premium project Sagar Resham is under construction. As per the leading daily, an old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, where he played the lead role alongside Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi, and others. The actor has a list of films in his kitty, including Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. The film will be based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and fans can't wait to see what the duo has in store for them.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh