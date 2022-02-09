Ranveer Singh Stuns In A Blue And Orange Gucci Tracksuit In His Latest 'carfie'

Ranveer Singh is surely the epitome of fashion in Bollywood. The actor knows how to add a pop of colour to his every outfit and often stuns fans with his off-beat fashion choices. He did the same again as he recently brightened up his fan's day with a "carfie" in which he wore a colourful tracksuit.

Apart from his ace acting and dancing skills, Ranveer Singh is also known for his off-beat and trendy fashion choices. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a carfie (selfie taken in a car). In the picture, the actor stunned in a Gucci tracksuit. The tracksuit jacket had different prints and patterns in orange, green, red, white and brown colours. He paired the jacket with a pair of blue coloured pants. The actor also accessorised his look with a pair of red and black goggles, a checked hat, diamond earrings and a golden chain. The actor's uber cool look not only had his fans but celebs from the film industry also drooling over it. Mini Mathur commented on the post and wrote, "Love love love this fit Ranveer. (I want to wear it basically)." On the other hand, Neha Dhupia commented, "Kaafi cool," on the post.

This is not the first time the 83 star wore a comfy but super-trendy outfit. During the promotions of his last film, the actor donned a colourful Louis Vuitton outfit. He wore a green, yellow and red striped knitted sweatshirt on a pair of green pyjamas. The actor completed his look with orange sneakers, red and black goggles and a black beanie cap. Throughout the promotions of the film, the Bajirao Mastaani star donned some retro-themed outfits.

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer Singh last starred in the sports drama 83 based on the Indian Cricket Team's first world cup win in 1983. The actor portrayed the lead role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev. He received a lot of praise for acing his role. The actor now has several films in the pipeline. He was recently shooting for the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The actor will soon star in the drama Jayehsbhai Jordaar. The actor also has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in hit kitty.

