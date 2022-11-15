Ranveer Singh Surprises Deepika Padukone With Flowers & Chocolates On Wedding Anniversary

Ranveer Singh, who never ceases to shower love on wife Deepika Padukone, surprised the busy actor on the occasion of their 4th wedding anniversary. The Gully Boy star shared that he visited Deepika's office with flowers and chocolates as the latter was busy with her work commitments. Ranveer also gave out special advice to all men on how to pamper their partners with special gestures.

Ranveer Singh surprises wife Deepika Padukone on their 4th wedding anniversary

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ranveer shared a picture of Deepika busy working on something alongside her team. In the caption, he wrote, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office.." Further giving out advice to men, he added, "Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen." Take a look.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como. The couple's two-day wedding festivities had their close friends and family members in attendance. They exchanged vows in a traditional south Indian ceremony, following which a north Indian wedding took place.

The couple reportedly started dating 6 years before tying the knot. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and later shared screenspace in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus as well as S Shankar's pan-Indian project in the pipeline. On the other hand, Deepika will be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Fighter. She also has the Telugu sci-fi thriller Project K with Prabhas as well as Pathaan in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH)