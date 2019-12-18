Ranveer Singh's Sweater Styling You Can Pull Off This Winter Season

If there is anything that the fans know for sure about their favourite Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is the fact that he can literally wear anything and still manage to make heads turn. The actor is regarded as the eccentric dresser of Bollywood, and it is no wonder that his fashion graph has only soared higher with time. So for the ones seeking fashion inspiration for the ongoing winter season, here is a look at the fashionable actor who knows exactly how to step out this season in style.

Adidas streetwear

Ranveer Singh spins the heritage sportswear into winter streetwear with a Adidas Originals black trefoil t-shirt paired with the Adidas jacket of the same colour. He complimented the look with a pair of Adidas trousers and sneakers.

Basic sweater-turned-fashionable

This is another interesting picture of Ranveer Singh sporting an olive green sweater paired with a trouser of the same colour. To give the look a fashionable twist, the actor decided to put on a dark panama hat and a pair of black wayfarers.

Colourful fur

This striking look is from the promotions of his film Gully Boy which came out earlier this year. Ranveer is rocking a fur jacket which has been designed by famed designer Manish Arora, who is known for creating vibrantly hued outfits. The actor had styled it with a pair of glossy pants and colourful shades.

The airport look

Ranveer Singh was wearing a blue and red cotton-jersey sweatshirt from Gucci in this airport look. Along with the bright sweatshirt, the actor was wearing light blue trousers and white shoes.

