Ranveer Singh Talks About 'difficult' Kathak Scene In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh has been riding high on the success of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie even entered the 100-crore club in ten days in India and has grossed Rs 200 crore globally. Recently, the Bajirao Mastaani actor held a Q&A session on his Instagram handle and talked about his film.

3 things you need to know

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh plays the role of Rocky Randhawa, a brash Punjabi, in the movie.

In his recent Q&A session, the actor revealed how it was difficult for him to ace the Kathak scene.

Ranveer Singh on his Kathak performance in RRKPK

During the Q&A session, Ranveer Singh was asked by a fan how much time he took to learn Kathak for the movie. In Dhindora Baje Re, Ranveer performs the classical dance with Tota Roy Choudhury. It has become one of the talking points in the film.

Responding to the question about his prep for the sequence, the actor said, "It took about a month. It was difficult to imbibe the essential grace in the dance form, given all the MUSCLE MASS that I was packing at the time (sic)." He also dropped a picture of his character from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani where he was seen dancing in his elaborate red outfit.

(Ranveer Singh opens up about his Kathak sequence in RRKPK | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

(Ranveer Singh reveals his favourite scene from RRKPK. | Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)

In the same Q&A session, the Befikre actor talked about his favourite scene from the movie which is quite close to his heart. He said, "The monologue (red heart emoji) The way people have connected with it is... rare and special." In the monologue scene, Rocky was seen confronting Rani's family after they made him feel like an outsider because of his distinctive character.

Ranveer Singh on his accent in films

In the Q&A session, a fan asked Ranveer Singh how he got his accent right for his characters like Rocky, Bittoo and others. The actor replied, "I love playing with language and adding cultural texture to the characters." He further added which loosely translated to, "It is fun to look for variations in characters." For the unversed, Ranveer was praised for getting the Delhi-NCR accent right in RARKPK.