Ranveer Singh Talks About Recent Events That Triggered His Emotions; 'I Cry Very Easily..'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Recently, the trailer of the much-awaited film was released which was praised by the Gully Boy actor's fans as well as his industry friends. Now, the 36-year-old actor revealed how his wife Deepika Padukone reacted post watching Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer. Singh even poured his heart out, stating that he has become quite emotional these days.

'Deepika is somebody who can be brutally honest': Ranveer Singh

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh stated that after watching the trailer of Jayeshhbhai Jordaar, Deepika said things to him that went straight to his heart. The Bajirao Mastani actor said that Deepika is somebody who can be very very brutally honest, adding, "She never lies to me. She always tells me like it is. I think because it comes from her, somebody I am probably the closest to in my life, therefore, if she gives a compliment then it hits different."

Opening up about Deepika's reaction, Ranveer Singh said that after watching 83 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar's trailer, the Piku actor said that what he is doing is quite unprecedented, "because you are bonafide mainstream yet you are able to time after time create distinctive characters. When one sees you, one sees no trace of you and that you have taken it to a degree that is unprecedented."

Ranveer Singh says he has become emotional post-COVID-19 pandemic

Not only this, Ranveer Singh even spoke about how emotional he has become post-pandemic, stating, "I cry nowadays very very easily." He further added that seeing everything that happened during the pandemic and being generally empathetic and compassionate really had an effect on him. The 83 actor asserted, "To mere emotions ka jo ghada hai wo full brim tak bhara hua hai aur it has to do with everything that I have seen happen around me in the recent past. The triggers are completely unexpected."

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer

Recently, the trailer of Jayeshbhai Jordaar was out. The film's trailer begins with the introduction of Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai, son of a fierce Sarpanch. He takes the viewers through the orthodox mentality of his family, who expects a boy to become their heir. As Jayeshbhai learns he is going to get another girl, he runs away with his wife and daughter to save his baby. The film's clip is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and laughter, which makes it a family entertainer. Watch the trailer here:

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh