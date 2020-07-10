Ranveer Singh To Make A Powerful Cameo In 'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Reports

Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved actors of Hindi film industry. In this time of lockdown, he has been quite active on his social media. and is spending time with Deepika Padukone at their Bombay residence. Over the years, Ranveer has given a lot of hit films along with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Recent reports suggest that he might make a cameo in Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Read here to know more about it.

Ranveer Singh to make a cameo?

According to a report by an entertainment portal, Ranveer Singh will be making an appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The report suggests that if Ranveer makes a cameo in the film then it will be very dramatic and will be loved by fans.

The portal also said that the Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela actor will not say no to his close friend Sanjay. Reportedly, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer are good friends and there is no reason for the superstar to decline the offer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a film that is based on a chapter from journalist and author Hussain Zaidi‘s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The movie about Gangubai Kothewali who was the head of a brothel in the region of Kamathipura. This film will also stars Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn, and Shantanu Maheshwari in major roles. The shoot of this film had started at the end of 2019, but the shoot was halted due to the ongoing pandemic.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Gully Boy which won several awards and accolades. In the film, he was seen as a street rapper from Mumbai. Now he will be seen '83 which also stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amrita Puri, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Sahil Khattar in significant roles.

This film is a story of the 1983 World Cup that India won and follow what used to happen in the dressing room of that tournament. Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev has previously expressed to the media, that the film will showcase a lot of behind-the-scenes incidences and happenings during the World Cup that year and the story will definitely leave all cricket fans amused.

