Ranveer Singh To Play Basketball With Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow At NBA All-Star

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is all set to be a part of a star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The game features retired NBA players, WNBA players, actors, musicians and athletes from sports other than basketball. The celebrity game is held annually by the National Basketball Association and takes place during the NBA All-Star weekend. The Bajirao Mastani actor is all set to collaborate with popular American rapper Machine Gun Kelly, comedian Tiffany, Anuel, Jack Harlow and Quavo. Recently, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an Instagram story sharing the news about his participation in the game.

Ranveer Singh to play basketball at NBA All-Star

On Thursday, Singh took to his Instagram and posted a picture of the game's roster confirming the news of him being a part of the star celebrity game. Sharing the picture, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned it as "Ish ya boi (It's your boy)"

Here take a look at his Instagram story-

For the unversed, actor Ranveer Singh is the official brand ambassador of the NBA (National Basketball Association) for India. Reportedly, the Gunday actor is currently gearing up for the match and is getting some pre-match practice, so that he can give his best out on the court. Opening up about the same on his social media, Ranveer said-

"I’m flying to Cleveland to play the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game later this month. Better get some practice, varna naak kat jayegi"

Ranveer Singh's love for basketball

NBA had appointed Ranveer as their brand ambassador for India in September last year. As per the reports of HT, Ranveer Singh during the announcement said-

"I have loved basketball and the NBA since my childhood and have always been fascinated with its influence on popular culture including music, fashion and entertainment"

The actor will be taking his association forward and will now be flying to Cleveland to be a part of a star-studded NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The sport will be held on Friday, February 18 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Image: Instagram@ranveersingh