Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Check Out The Best-dressed Celebrities Of The Week

From Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, check out the list of celebrities who made heads turn with their gorgeous outfits this week.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Ranveer Singh
1/9
Image: Instagram/ @ranveersingh

Undoubtedly one of the best dressed Bollywood actors, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in the Louis Vuitton jacket paired with the brand's lowers. He tied his hair in a high bun. 

Alia Bhatt
2/9
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt has been stealing the limelight for donning gorgeous outfits for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. The actor looks resplendent in this white and gold suit. 

Ananya Panday
3/9
Image: Instagram/ @ananyapanday

Ananya Panday definitely raised the glam quotient in this little black dress which she accessorised with statement gold earrings. 

Malaika Arora
4/9
Image: Instagram/ @varindertchawla

Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in this gorgeous black sequin outfit with a slit. Fans were surely swayed away by her style. 

Mira Kapoor
5/9
Image: Instagram/ @mira.kapoor

Mira Kapoor opted for a beautiful floral saree with a Louis Vuitton clutch for a recent function. Not to miss her statement neckpiece. 

Amrita Arora
6/9
Image: Instagram/ @amuaroraofficial

Amrita Arora opted for a gorgeous Manish Malhotra lehenga with intricate embroidery all over it. 

Arjun Kapoor
7/9
Image: Instagram/ @arjunkapoor

Arjun Kapoor kept it simple yet stylish in this blue and black check shirt paired with black lowers. 

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
8/9
Image: Instagram/ @samantharuthprabhuoffl

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans gushing over her recent saree look. The gorgeous outfit was amped up with a pair of statement earrings. 

Tahir Raj Bhasin
9/9
Image: Instagram/ @tahirrajbhasin

Tahir Raj Bhasin opted for a blue coordinate set with a velvet touch for a recent photoshoot. 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: ranveer singh, samantha ruth prabhu, alia bhatt
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make first public appearance as husband & wife

In Pics: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make first public appearance as husband & wife
In pics | Shahid Kapoor heads out with Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain to celebrate his birthday

In pics | Shahid Kapoor heads out with Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain to celebrate his birthday
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com