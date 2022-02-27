Ranveer Singh To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Check Out The Best-dressed Celebrities Of The Week

Last Updated: 27th February, 2022 18:35 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu left fans gushing over her recent saree look. The gorgeous outfit was amped up with a pair of statement earrings.

Arjun Kapoor kept it simple yet stylish in this blue and black check shirt paired with black lowers.

Malaika Arora was a sight to behold in this gorgeous black sequin outfit with a slit. Fans were surely swayed away by her style.

Ananya Panday definitely raised the glam quotient in this little black dress which she accessorised with statement gold earrings.

Alia Bhatt has been stealing the limelight for donning gorgeous outfits for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions. The actor looks resplendent in this white and gold suit.

Undoubtedly one of the best dressed Bollywood actors, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in the Louis Vuitton jacket paired with the brand's lowers. He tied his hair in a high bun.

