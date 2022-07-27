Ranveer Singh To Team Up With Hollywood Star For Mini-series? Here's Everything About It

Actor Ranveer Singh who is currently making headlines after his bold photoshoot for a magazine cover is making the country proud with his professional commitments. After delivering an astounding response to his power-packed craft on the big screen, the actor is now believed to be collaborating with a Hollywood star.

Ranveer Singh to team up with a Hollywood star?

According to ANI, a source explained that the 37-year-old star has been offered a massively mounted action-adventure mini-series with a Hollywood star."There is a huge development brewing for Ranveer. To be offered a big-budget action-adventure mini-series that will also feature a prominent Hollywood action superstar is pretty much an indicator of the appeal and reach that Ranveer Singh has built over the years in the West with his phenomenal performances."

With the kind of films Ranveer has done in the past, he is considered the one to have 'shaped pop culture in India.' Given his massive fan following and the kind of earth-shattering roles he has played on the big screen, the actor makes an ideal choice for the western entertainment industry.

While spilling more details about the project, the source further shared that the movie is expected to go on the floors soon after Ranveer wraps up his other professional commitments.

"This project has to go on floors asap. Ranveer is currently swamped with filming and promotions of big screen tentpole films like Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, and maverick South director S. Shankar's retelling of his cult classic Anniyan."

Apart from this, the Band Baja Baraat star will also have a couple of more film announcements soon for which shoot dates have been pre-committed to top filmmakers. As the actor is juggling his dates, fans are hoping that the announcement of his International debut or project with a Hollywood star pans out correctly.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is in news for his nude photoshoot for PAPER magazine. After two complaints were filed with Chembur Police station in Mumbai, an FIR has been registered under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509, and 67 (A) of the IT Act. The complainant filed earlier stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs.

