Ranveer Singh To Unite With Director Om Raut For Big 'theatrical Extravaganza'? Read Here

One of Bollywood's most loved and entertaining stars, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in his pipeline. From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to Cirkus, fans will witness Ranveer deliver incredible performances in his upcoming films, with the latest reports suggesting that he has also locked a project with Adipurush director Om Raut.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development revealed that Ranveer and Om will be collaborating on a 'big scale theatrical extravaganza', which will 'blow people's minds'. While the film is yet to get a title, the duo's conversation about the project is in the advanced stage.

Ranveer Singh to unite with Adipurush director Om Raut

"Om Raut and Ranveer Singh have been talking about an exciting big-scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people's minds. The film is yet to get a title, but the conversations are in the advanced stages at the moment," the insider mentioned and further added, "It's a collaboration that will create noise across the country."

Om Raut is famous for helming Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, for which Ajay Devgn recently bagged the Best Actor National Award. He is also helming the upcoming mythological film Adipurush, which has superstar Prabhas, Kriti Sanon as well as Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is also onboard the Anniyan remake with Shankar, which will go on floors sometime next year. The Gully Boy star will also be headlining another film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with his nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot with Paper magazine has got a tsunami of reactions on social media. The pics shared by the 37-year-old on his Instagram space saw him striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Dia Mirza, Badshah and many celebrities hailed Singh for his bold avatar.

In an interview with Paper magazine, Ranveer said, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @OMRAUT/ @RANVEERSINGH)