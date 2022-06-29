Ranveer Singh Waits For 'wife To Comment' On Post; Here's What Deepika Padukone Has To Say

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone often take to social media and wow fans with their playful banter and comments on each other's posts time and again. Ranveer recently took to his Instagram space and shared a picture as he mentioned he was waiting for his 'wife to comment'. A few hours later, Deepika Padukone arrived in the comments section of the post as she gave fans major couple goals.

Deepika Padukone's comment on Ranveer Singh's post

Ranveer Singh took to his social media account and shared a black and white picture, wherein he looked dapper as he gazed off into the distance. The actor mentioned in the caption of his post that he was waiting for Deepika to leave a comment for him. He captioned the post, "Waiting for my wife to comment" and added a black and a white heart emoticon. Deepika Padukone soon made her way to the comments section of the post and wished for Ranveer to be with her soon. She wrote, "come to me soonest" with a red heart emoticon and Ranveer replied to her with several adorable emoticons. Other stars like Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post and hailed Ranveer's look as he called him 'clean and lean'.

Have a look at the post here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone films

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar alongside Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Shalini Pandey. The film is now available online on Prime Video for fans to watch in the comfort of their homes. The actor will soon be seen in Netflix's Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, which will release online on July 8. The project is India's first interactive reality special and fans can't wait to see the star in an all-new avatar.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is currently gearing up for the Nag Ashwin directorial Project K. The film will star the Baahubali actor Prabhas in a pivotal role and will also feature Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan.

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone