Ranveer Singh Wants To Give THIS Award To Virat Kohli For Goofy Clip With Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are one of the most talked-about couples in the town and they never fail to set couple goals. Recently, Virat Kohli took to his social media space and shared a behind-the-scenes video from his latest advertisement shoot with his wife Anushka Sharma. The video saw the couple goofing around with each other on set and as soon as the Indian cricketer posted the video, Ranveer Singh showered praise but in a quirky way.

Ranveer Singh is all praise for Virat Kohli

On Friday, Virat Kohli headed to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS video from his latest ad shoot with the PK fame actor. While Anushka looked adorable in short hair, Virat Kohli donned a turban as he played a Sikh man. From smiling ear to ear with each other to goofing around on set, the couple is all vibing in the short clip. Sharing the video, Kohli wrote, "Goofing around with each other."

Not only fans but celebrities poured in love on Virat's post and one comment that caught everybody's attention was from actor Ranveer Singh who wrote, "Best Actor in a Leading Role Male."

Fans also reacted to the video and called them 'couple goals'. A netizen commented, "Happiness is watching King Kohli on Field & ERA." and another one wrote, "I enjoy watching you, your batting, your Captaincy and everything about you. I love you," a fan commented, "Even if #vk hasn't won any ipl tittile yet but still we are his fans by heart n soul."

Virat and Anushka were recently spotted at the airport ahead of jetting off to an unknown location.

Soon after that, taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma gave a glimpse of her getaway with her husband. In the photo, Anushka could be seen taking a selfie in which she could be seen smiling ear to ear with Virat. She wore a noodle-strap green-coloured top with a black and white checked print on it, which had a sweetheart neckline. The look was accessorized with multiple chains and tied locks. On the other hand, Virat Kohli looked uber-cool in a brown vest.

