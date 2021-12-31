Ranveer Singh's '83' Completes 1st Week At Box Office; Here's How Much It Has Earned

83 has completed a week at the box office. The Ranveer Singh-starrer was tipped for a big sum during this period, but it now seems to be headed for an unexpected fate at the box office.

The film has collected Rs 72 crore in the first seven days at the ticket windows. However, the figure was much less than what the trade experts predicted, and what the makers would have targetted.

83 movie underperforms at the box office in the first week

The writing has been on the wall over the response from audiences on 83 since it hit the theatres last Friday. Even on Christmas and Sunday, the film could not witness any major growth that could have helped it.

On the weekdays, the collections fell on Monday and then remained steady over the next three days.

#83TheFilm remains on the lower side overall, but is steady at select metros... Fri 12.64 cr, Sat 16.95 cr, Sun 17.41 cr, Mon 7.29 cr, Tue 6.70 cr, Wed 5.67 cr. Total: ₹ 66.66 cr. #India biz. NOTE: Excluding #Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Vy8qF3e1wf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2021

On Thursday, the film collected in the same range as the two days before, minting Rs 5.40 crore, as per a report on Box Office Worldwide. The Thursday collections were fair considering the fact that Delhi has shut down its theatres due to the COVID-19 threat. As a result, the first-week collections stand at Rs 72 crore. The earnings are not up to the mark, due to the massive budget of the film, said to be Rs 270 crore, and over 3700 screens allotted to the film across the country.

The pre-release hype around the film, partly created by the showering of praises by celebrities, had created an impression that it could hit the Rs 100-crore mark in the first week itself. However, that has clearly not happened.

Any hope for 83?

Ranveer could take heart from his previous full-fledged release Gully Boy, which had also earned around this range at the end of the first week. The film eventually collected Rs 140 crore in its lifetime. The Ladies vs Ricky Bahl star would hope that 83 does a similar business to at least put a respectable total.

83 traces the story of India's historic World Cup in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays the role of the skipper of that team, Kapil Dev, while the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh