Ranveer Singh's' '83' To Hit OTT If COVID-19 Sparks More Restrictions? Kabir Khan Answers

Will Ranveer Singh's' '83' hit OTT if COVID sparks more restrictions across the nation? Director of the film, Kabir Khan answered amid uncertainty at box office

Joel Kurian
Numerous films hit the web directly during the COVID-19 pandemic, while theatre owners requested the makers to not go ahead with an Over-The-Top release. Very few films rejected the offers from OTT platforms, and waited to give audiences a big screen experience. 83 was among the films in this category.

After waiting for one-and-a-half year to release the movie in theatres, the film finally hit the theatres on December 24. However, the makers could finally be forced to take the OTT route amid the rise in COVID-19 cases around the nation. The director of the film, Kabir Khan, confirmed that they would consider it if theatres shut down and further restrictions are imposed. 

83 director Kabir Khan on possibility of OTT release amid COVID-19 rise 

Theatres in Delhi have been closed as a part of the yellow alert amid the rise of COVID-19 cases. With India recording over 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, there was a possibility of more states imposing restrictions and shutting down theatres. 

Kabir Khan told Mid-Day that the film was ready 18 months ago.  He shared that they were firm on giving audiences a big screen experience, since it was designed for that.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Khan (@kabirkhankk)

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director rued the 'times' the world was in at the moment. He added that after the makers found a 'safe spot' for the theatrical release, there was a rise in cases, and the Delhi market was shut down for them on the fourth day itself. 

The director was not clear on whether they will have some time to screen their film for some more days, or asked to stop it with immediate effect. Khan said that if further restrictions were imposed, they would release the film on OTT 'soon.'

However, he clarified that he would wish for more people to visit the theatres, and take all precautions to watch the film.

83 to rise from setback at Box Office?

While the Ranveer Singh starrer won rave reviews, the collections have not been at par. The movie collections were around Rs 72 crore on the opening weekend, a figure termed unsatisfactory due to the big-budget of the film. However, the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup, seemed to make a comeback, with a good spike, Rs 7.73 crore coming on Saturday, taking the collections to Rs 83.96 crore. Another jump is expected on Sunday.

