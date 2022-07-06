Ranveer Singh's All-new Look From 'Cirkus' Unveiled By Rohit Shetty On Actor's Birthday

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6 and several fans and actors from the film industry took to social media to extend their best wishes to him. The actor is currently gearing up for his film Cirkus, and the movie's director Rohit Shetty wished him a happy birthday in a unique way.

He unveiled an all-new look of the actor from the upcoming film as he wished the actor on his special day.

Ranveer Singh Cirkus new look

In the new look that Rohit Shetty shared of Ranveer Singh from Cirkus, the actor can be seen in a smart all-black outfit, with a scarf tied around his neck. He looked off into the distance as he held wires in both his hands. Electricity and current could be seen flowing through his arms in his all-new look from the upcoming film. Rohit Shetty wrote, "Happy birthday Ranveer," as he shared his new look from Cirkus and extended his wishes to him on his big day.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's new look from Cirkus here:

Cirkus will be based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors, and the director mentioned in an interview with PTI that although there are different versions of the original play, his film will be different. He called it a 'happy, cool, breezy film' and said, "There have been many versions of The Comedy of Errors. In Bengali cinema it was made as a black and white film, then Do Dooni Chaar with Kishore Kumar... So, it has changed a lot over the years. Our film is a different take."

Ranveer Singh's birthday

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor took to his Instagram account on his Birthday and shared a picture of himself flaunting his sunglasses and a diamond stud earring. He captioned the image, "Peak Me. Lavv Yewww" and wishes poured in for him in the comments section of the post.

