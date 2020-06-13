Ranveer-Deepika's 'Bajirao Mastani' Gearing Up For Live Stage Performance; Details Inside

Recently, actor Rajniesh Duggall opened up about the stage adaptation of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 directorial venture- Bajirao Mastani. Rajniesh Duggall shared the details of upcoming live play with a leading news portal. Bajirao Mastani is gearing up for a comeback as a live musical on the stage. The play will be directed by Maitreyee Pahari, along with Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj as the creative director.

Details of live play on Bajirao Mastani

Talking about the other cast, it is reported that two renowned kathak dancers, Shailja Nalwade and Anusua Majumdar, will essay the wives, Mastani and Kashibai respectively. Rajniesh Duggall revealed that the upcoming play will feature nine-ten musical sequences with 50 dancers and 12 actors from all over the country. The makes of the play have retained seven original tracks from Bajirao Mastani, including Malhari, added the actor.

Rajniesh Duggall, in a brief conversation with a news portal, admitted that he has watched SLB's film multiple times to understand the nuances of the character as he will play Peshwa. He further added that Ranveer Singh as Bajirao has set a benchmark, but since it will be a live performance, it will have its own flavour.

Talking about his rehearsals, Rajniesh revealed that he was trained in the semi-classical dance form, Chhao, with Pandit Birju Maharaj for 40 days. He further mentioned that he has eight days of practice remaining. Giving an insight into the upcoming live performance, he said that there will be two major fight sequences.

Rajniesh Duggall also talked about the impact of Coronavirus-induced lockdown. He said that they were supposed to perform in Delhi in mid-April and then travel with the play to Mumbai, Dubai and London. Elaborating more about the play, the actor added that the team has different versions. While explaining, he said that there will not be too many Marathi dialogues during their Delhi performance.

Talking about the film, Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The film was not only a commercial hit but also one of the highest-grossing films of 2015. The film narrated the story Peshwa Bajirao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with Mastani.

