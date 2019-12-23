Ranveer Singh's Bathroom Dance Video On Mere Khwabon Mein Goes Viral; Watch

Ranveer Singh has never failed to entertain his fans and audience. He knows how to grab the attention of his fans not only through his movies but also his social media. In a recent occurrence, a video of Ranveer's goofy dance moves went viral on Instagram. It gets even better as the actor can be seen dancing in the shower.

Ranveer Singh's Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye

A throwback video of Ranveer Singh went viral on Instagram. In the video, Ranveer can be seen lipsyncing and dancing on the song Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye from the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. What is even more hilarious is that the video is compiled with videos of Deepika Padukone. This is to seem that Deepika is reacting to Ranveer's video.

Ranveer is working hard for his upcoming biopic movie '83. The movie will trace the story of the Indian Cricket Team winning the World Cup of the year 1983. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the team. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone. She is playing the role of Romi Dev, who is the wife of Kapil Dev. The movie also stars Ammy Virk, Chirag Patill, Adinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa, Jiiva, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Deepika Padukone is also prepping for her next movie Chhapaak. The movie will be releasing on January 10, 2020. The movie will be directed by Meghna Gulzar. It stars Vikrant Massey along with Deepika Padukone.

