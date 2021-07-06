Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Deepika Padukone Wishes Her 'favourite Person' With Goofy Video

Ranveer Singh is celebrating his 36th birthday on July 6, 2021. While several B-town celebs were pouring in wishes for the birthday boy, his fans were waiting for Deepika Padukone's post. While all the Ramleela couple's fans eyes were on Deepika's social media handle, she thrilled her fans by sharing a hilarious video with Ranveer Singh. Deepika also addressed Ranveer as her 'Most Favourite Person' through her caption.

Deepika Padukone shares a hilarious video on Ranveer Singh's birthday

Deepika Padukone recently took social media by storm by posting a quirky video with her husband and birthday boy Ranveer Singh. The video had Ranveer and Deepika getting goofy with the viral soundtrack Twadda Kutta Tommy. The two also did some funny steps in the video. Deepika wore green coloured cropped jacket with track pants while Ranveer fashioned a white outfit. The couple completed their look with pair of goggles.

Similar to her video, Deepika penned a funny caption for Ranveer's birthday. She wrote, "But since it’s your Birthday, I'll make peace with the fact that Twada Kutta is Tommy and Sadda Kutta is Kutta…😏🙇🏽‍♀️😁". She further mentioned how Ranveer is her favourite person and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday My Most Favourite Person!❤️ @ranveersingh". The video garnered over 2.4 million views, 569 thousand likes, and eight thousand comments in less than an hour.

Deepika and Ranveer follow another viral trend

This was not the first time when Ranveer and Deepika amazed their fans with a viral trend. The couple twisted and merged two viral Instagram trends in March 2021. The Om Shanti Om actor took to her Instagram handle to share the video in which she wore a blue tie-dye set while Ranveer Singh wore a pink one. In the caption, Deepika wrote, "Should we Ring-a-Ring-a-Roses instead @ranveersingh !?😉🤣".

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movies

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have worked together in three Bollywood films, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. The two will soon star in the upcoming film 83. Ranveer Singh will play the role of the former skipper of the Indian Cricket team Kapil Dev.

IMAGE: DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM

