Ranveer Singh's Birthday: Working At Starbucks To His Name Change, All Lesser-known Facts

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular Bollywood actors and is known for his roles in films including '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Befikre and many more. He is married to Bollywood's Deepika Padukone and is all set to celebrate his birthday on July 6. On his big day, here are some interesting and lesser-known facts about the actor.

Facts about Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's career before he became an actor

After Ranveer graduated, he worked at an advertising agency. He was employed as a copywriter and later quit to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Ranveer Singh's real name

Very few fans know that the Bollywood star's name was in fact Ranveer Bhavnani. As per a report by Vogue, the actor changed his last name to Singh, as it was shorter and crisper and also had a good ring to it.

Ranveer Singh's music label

The Gunday actor has his very own independent music label called IncInk Records. It was launched in March 2019, after the release of Gully Boy and he called it a 'passion project' as he spoke to Rolling Stone India. He expressed his love for music and artists who have so much to say, as he believes 'the world needs to hear them'.

Ranveer's retirement plans

The actor seems to have it all figured out and revealed to Grazia magazine that he wishes to have a sea-facing villa with a swimming pool in Goa, where he can spend his life after he retires. He wished to do yoga, paint, cook and be surrounded by 'many children there.'

Ranveer's stint at Starbucks

The actor reportedly worked as a part-time server at the global chain while he studied to get his degree from Indiana University. He would also prepare butter chicken to earn some money on the side while he studied.

He did ground research for his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat

As per Vogue, the actor spent a lot of his time on the Delhi University campus as he wished to perfect the role of a 'Delhi boy' in the movie. He even attended lectures on campus without enrolling for them and was once caught as he tried to record a session for research purposes. He then sprinted out of the classroom. The film saw the actor playing Bittoo Sharma alongside Anushka Sharma.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh