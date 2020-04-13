The Debate
Ranveer Singh's BTS Pictures From The Sets Of His Past Movies

Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh is one of the most successful Bollywood actors. We have compiled his BTS pictures from the sets of his past movies that you must check out.

Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his vibrant personality. He kick-started his acting journey with Band Baaja Baaraat alongside Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Ranveer Singh garnered immense applause for his role of Bittoo in the romantic comedy flick. Since then there was no looking back. He went on to star in commercially successful films including Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, and Simmba, to name a few.

Ranveer Singh is quite active on social media and communicates with his fans through interactive posts and stories. He shares fun photos with his wife, Deepika Padukone and his co-stars. Therefore, we have compiled some of Ranveer Singh’s BTS photos from his past movies on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh’s best BTS photos

1. Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh collaborated with Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. He played the role of Murad and garnered appreciation for his rapping skills and acting. Check out his BTS photos from Gully Boy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

2. Simmba

Simmba is the third installment of the Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Ranveer Singh starred alongside Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. Though Simmba received a mixed response, it emerged out to be a massive box office success.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
