Ranveer Singh's Christmas Celebration With Little Kids Will Lift Fans' Spirits; See Pics

Christmas is here and 83 actor Ranveer Singh was spotted celebrating the big day with little kids.
The customised photo cake has a poster of his recent release, 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.
The actor, who essayed the role of Kapil Dev in 83, later clicked selfies with the little ones, which is definately a treat to watch.
Keeping it cool yet funky, Ranveer opted for a multi-coloured sweatshirt paired with a pair of green cargo pants and shoes.
