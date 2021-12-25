Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh's Christmas Celebration With Little Kids Will Lift Fans' Spirits; See Pics

Ranveer Singh celebrated his Christmas with the children from Save The Children Foundation. The actor watched his latest release 83 with the kids.

Swati Singh
Christmas is here and 83 actor Ranveer Singh was spotted celebrating the big day with little kids.

Ranveer Singh spent his day with the adorable children from Save The Children Foundation.

The 83 star watched his latest film with the children in a theatre in Mumbai's Juhu.

The Christmas celebrations also included a cake cutting ceremony outside a movie hall.

The customised photo cake has a poster of his recent release, 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan.

The actor, who essayed the role of Kapil Dev in 83, later clicked selfies with the little ones, which is definately a treat to watch.

Keeping it cool yet funky, Ranveer opted for a multi-coloured sweatshirt paired with a pair of green cargo pants and shoes.

The pictures are winning hearts as Ranveer danced his heart out with the kids and later posed with the cake in front of the cameras.

