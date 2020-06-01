Ranveer Singh's Comment On Kareena's 'kaftan' Post Shows He Is A 'Bebo' Fan For Life; Read

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking social media by storm ever since she joined Instagram. Be it her throwback pictures or Taimur's adorable antics, fans seem to go gaga over every post. However, this time it is not Kareena's post, rather Ranveer Singh's quirky comment which grabbed the attention of fans.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest Instagram post showed her clad in a kaftan and clicking a sun-kissed selfie. Adding a caption to her post, Kareena wrote, "Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ .

#ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries". Take a look:

However, Ranveer Singh's comment is what grabbed the attention in the post. He wrote, "Bebo didn’t choose the #kaftanlife , the #kaftanlife chose Her ðŸ˜¸". Check it out:

This is among the many of Kareena Kapoor Khan's Kaftan selfies that she has been posting on Instagram. She has also started the trend #kaftanseries on Instagram. Here are some of her other pictures clad in a kaftan:

In other news, both Ranveer Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan are slated to feature in the period drama, Takht. The movie is based on the Mughal emperor, Aurangazeb's succession to the throne of India. Ranveer will play the role of Shah Jahan's elder son, Dara Shukoh while Kareena will essay his sister's role, Jahanara Begum. Other actors who will also feature in the movie are Anil Kapoor (Shah Jahan), Vicky Kaushal (Aurangzeb), Bhumi Pednekar (Roshanara Begum), Janhvi Kapoor (Nadira Banu Begum) and Alia Bhatt (Dilras Banu Begum also known as Rabia-ud-Daurani).

In the movie, Janvhi Kapoor will play the Mughal princess and Dara's love interest. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's character is one of the many Aurangazeb's wives and his favourite who bore him five children. Takht is directed by Karan Johar and is slated to release on December 24, 2020. However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the date might be subject to change although not much has been confirmed yet.

So far, only a teaser has been released of Takht. It shows a grand throne which is slowly zooming out of the camera frame to reveal a room lit up with fires and torches. Watch the teaser of Takht here:

