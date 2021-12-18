Ranveer Singh's Father-in-law Prakash Padukone Recalls India's 1983 WC Triumph; Watch

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of upcoming sports drama 83 and his father-in-law and legendary Badminton player Prakash Padukone opened up about the Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup win. Padukone called it 'unbelievable' and mentioned it was a 'turning point for Indian Cricket.' The much-awaited film will hit the big screens on December 24 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Prakash Padukone recalls Indian Cricket Team's 1983 World Cup triumph

Ranveer Singh shared a short clip, in which Prakash Padukone, Deepika Padukone's father is seen recalling India's win in the 1983 World Cup. The sportsman began by saying that June 25, 1983, was a 'landmark day in the history of Indian sports'. He mentioned that he was in Denmark at the time playing badminton professionally and could not be there in person to witness the match live. However, he followed it via the radio and BBC. He said, "When we heard India had won the World Cup, I think it was unbelievable. That was the turning point for Indian Cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion". As Ranveer shared the clip, he called Prakash Padukone a 'Living Legend' as he wrote, "The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph!"

The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph!



83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

More about 83

Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the film will revolve around the journey of the Indian Cricket Team led by Kapil Dev, who won the 1983 World Cup. Helmed by Kabir Khan, Singh will play the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife, Romi. Actors including Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Saqib Saleem, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Sahil Khattar, Dhairya Karwa and R Badree will also feature in the film in supporting roles.

The film recently got its global premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival and Ranveer, Deepika, Kapil Dev and his wife Romi attended it. A video from the screening made its way to social media and the crowd could be seen giving the film and its team a standing ovation at the festival. Ranveer Singh was seen joining the crowd in enthusiasm as he wore a yellow and black striped Gucci suit with a hat.

Standing ovation and applauds at the end of the movie premier of 83 staring @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone at the Red Sea Film Festival. Kudos to @kabirkhankk and team for the brilliant work. And the man himself Kapil Dev for his performance in 1983 pic.twitter.com/4a4uOSnJE6 — Helmifaisal (@mhelmifaisal) December 15, 2021

Image: Twitter/@RanveerOfficial, PTI