Know Who Are Ranveer Singh's Favourite Anti-heroes From Hollywood & Bollywood

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been very vocal about the fact that becoming an actor has been his lifelong dream. He has also stated that getting a break in Bollywood by Yash Raj films is one of the highlights of his career. Ranveer Singh, after being launched, has never restricted himself to a similar kind of roles. He has always been very versatile when it comes to his roles as well as the movies he chooses to do.

One of his most celebrated roles is that of Alauddin Khalji in the movie Padmaavat. Padmaavat was not his first time playing the role of an anti-hero character. He played an anti-hero role in the movie Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl as well, where he played the role of a charming con artist.

In an interview with a reputed magazine, Ranveer Singh was asked who were his favourite anti-hero characters and actors from the yesteryears?

Ranveer Singh stated that from Hollywood, he liked the performances of Malcolm McDowell’s Alex in A Clockwork Orange and Heath Ledger’s Joker in The Dark Knight. While from Bollywood, he liked Amrish Puri’s Mogambo in Mr India and Amjad Khan’s Gabbar in Sholay. He even posted a picture of some of his favourite anti-heroes and edited his look of Khalji in the picture as well.

Ranveer Singh as 'Alauddin Khalji'

Ranveer Singh’s role of Alauddin Khalji was celebrated by many as they loved the look of the character. Fans of the actor claim that he did justice to the role and that they loved his screen presence and energy for the role. Ranveer Singh had a monstrous glint in his eyes as he played the role of Khalji, which is the reason why the role appealed to the audiences.

