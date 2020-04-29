Ranveer Singh's Instagram Account Shows His Funny Shenanigans During The Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the shoot of several movies has been stalled. So just like everyone else, even the Bollywood celebrities have turned to social media for entertaining their fans. Ranveer Singh is one of the most active celebrities on social media. The actor has left no stoned unturned when it comes to entertaining his fans via his Instagram account. From posting pictures of his wife Deepika Padukone to showing off his love for Nutella, Ranveer Singh seems to be making the post of this quarantine period.

Here is a small recap of Ranveer Singh's quarantine period

The most recent is when Ranveer Singh turned into Joe Exotic from Tiger King. The picture went viral in no time and caught Ranveer Singh's attention and he took to his Instagram account to share the hilarious picture with his fans. Here is a look at the picture.

Recently, Ranveer Singh posted an adorable animated picture that features his animated round belly. Ranveer and Deepika both looked adorable in a funny Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse avatar. The caption of the picture says "Dil ka raasta pet se hoke jaata hai 😂❤️ @deepikapadukone".

Ranveer Singh also posted another Nutella picture of his wife Deepika Padukone enjoying a jar of Nutella that has Khilji written on it. Ranveer captioned the picture as "In the dead of the night, she devoured Khilji! Revenge is sweet indeed ! 😆 #sneakysneaky #caughtintheact @deepikapadukone".

The actor posted a scary picture of himself with dreadlocks and scary eye makeup. Ranveer Singh had a hilarious caption for this picture that said: "Me coming out of quarantine". Check it out below.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram posts recently are all about Nutella. Fans did not know that the actor enjoyed the chocolate spread so much. Here is a picture of Ranveer Singh's Nutella jars.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the film '83. In the film, Ranveer Singh is essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. The film '83 is directed by Kabir Khan.

