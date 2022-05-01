After winning praises for his role as a cricketer in 83, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor reunited with the banner that launched him, Yash Raj Films, after a span of five years.

While 83 earned critical acclaim, the film did not live up to the expectations at the box office. The Padmaavat star would hope to bounce back in style with his latest film.

He seemed to be leaving no stone unturned as far as the promotions are concerned, as he has been treating audiences to moments related to the movie on social media. He did not want to leave out an opportunity even at the airport and one such gesture earned praises from fans.

Ranveer Singh promotes Jayeshbhai Jordaar even at airport with poster gesture

The plot of Jayeshbhai Jordaar revolved around the story of the preference for a male child in a village. Ranveer plays the role of a father of two daughters, and the crux of the story seem to be about him and his wife, played by Shalini Pandey, running from their parents after learning that they were going to have a third daughter.

The posters of the movie had a graphical display of Ranveer holding an unborn child, a glimpse of the same was given by the actor again at the airport.

Ranveer returned to Mumbai and was clicked by the paparazzi. As he walked to his car, after looking animatedly into his mobile phone, the shutterbugs asked him to pose. He performed a dance step of holding a baby, though he had a mobile phone in his hand.

Netizens loved his interesting activities to promote the movie and posted heart and clap emojis galore.

The actor was also known for his quirky dressing sense and many were also surprised to find him in 'normal clothes' in the comments section.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar release date, cast and crew

The movie also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in the role of Ranveer's parents. The film has been written and directed by Divyang Thakkar. Ranveer's debut film director Maneesh Sharma was also one of the producers of the movie.

The first song of the movie, Firecracker, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, too had generated buzz, as people have been recording reels on it.

The movie is gearing up for release on May 13, 2022.