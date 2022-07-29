Last Updated:

Ranveer Singh's Latest Photoshoot In All White Has Fans Gushing; See Pics

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot is taking the internet by storm. See pictures of the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor posing in all white.

Written By
Purnima Mishra
Ranveer Singh

Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram


Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never fails to impress people with his style and swag. Not only is he a fashion icon but is also an active social media user and often treats his fans with lovely pictures of himself. No denying the fact that his fashion choices often tend to make him the talk of the town. In a recent post, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor has taken the internet by storm as he shared some stunning pics of himself in all white. 

Ranveer Singh goes all white for his latest photoshoot

In the pics, Ranveer was seen wearing a white t-shirt with matching trousers and paired it with a stylish jacket. The Gully Boy actor had completed his look with a pair of white shoes and had tied his hair in a pony. He was seen with a flawless smile, also flaunting his wedding ring in one of the pics.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot:

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's recent bold photoshoot has triggered a debate nationwide. The photoshoot where the actor can be seen posing nude as an ode to Burt Reynolds has become a topic of national discussion with the masses and stars from the fraternity commenting on it.

READ | Mallika Sherawat says Jackie Chan opened doors for her in H'wood; 'Bollywood actors lie..'

The Bajirao Mastani actor also landed in legal trouble due to his nude photoshoot after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty. The Band Baja Baraat star has been booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509, and 67 (A) of the IT Act.  

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)

READ | Hollywood director Joe Dante calls SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' the 'best Bollywood movie'
READ | Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, 90s Bollywood stars who turned to OTT platforms to showcase talent
READ | Kartik Aaryan jams on a Hindi track with fan in Europe; 'love you for loving Bollywood'
READ | Shreya Ghoshal marks 20 years in Bollywood with special video; says 'God has been kind'
First Published:
COMMENT