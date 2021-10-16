Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture Leaves Fans In Awe; Pooja Hegde, Dino Morea React

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a picture that left his fans and colleagues equally in awe of his physique. The Gully Boy actor posted a shirtless picture showing off his abs and also engaged with his fans through the caption of his post. It was clear that the actor was sweating in the picture and gave his fans options to choose from to determine the reason why he was so sweaty. Actors including Pooja Hegde, Dino Morea, Vivan Bhatena and others hailed the actor in the comments.

Fans feasts their eyes on Ranveer Singh's latest picture

Ranveer Singh shared an all-new shirtless selfie on Instagram on Saturday. In the caption of the post he asked his fans and followers why he was sweating so much as he wrote, "Ranveer ke pasine kyu chhoot rahe hain?" (Why is Ranveer sweating so much) The actor also gave his fan four options to choose from as he continued, "A) Woh abhi abhi steam room se nikale hain" (He has just left the steam room) "B) Unka aaj raat television debut hai" (He is making his television debut tonight) "C) Unki jismani garmi" zyada hai" (His body heat is too much) "D) Woh hot yoga ka prayaas kar rahe hain" (He is practising hot yoga).”

Fans and friends of the actor were quick to head to the comments section and hail the actor for his chiselled look. Model and actor, Vivan Bhatena left a comment for Singh and so did the famous singer, Tesher. Pooja Hegde had a hilarious comment as she wrote, "Towel gir raha hain, Pammi! Dhyaan rakhna" (The towel is falling, take care), as the actor could be seen with a towel around himself in the picture.

Famous for his recent role in The Empire, Dino Morea also headed to the comments section of the post and wrote, "Woh sab chhod, yeh bataa kabse itna ripped hai tu. Solid lag raha hai bruhhhh. My mind is blown" (Leave everything, tell me when did you get so ripped? Looking solid). Choreographer Remo D'Souza also commented on the post and thought it was 'too much'. Siddhanth Kapoor decided to add another option to the list Ranveer offered in his caption as he wrote, "Or option E: danced like MJ all night."

Ranveer Singh's latest ventures

The actor is currently gearing up for his television debut on Saturday. He will host the quiz show, The Big Picture and has posted multiple updates about the same. Ladies vs Ricky Bahl actor also has a few films releases lined up. He will soon be seen in Sooryavanshi, which will premiere on November 5 and also has 83 in the pipeline, in which he will star opposite his wife, Deepika Padukone. Singh will also be seen in the social comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus as well.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)