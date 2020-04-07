Ranveer Singh Flaunts His Moustache In These Pictures, See Here

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh kick-started his acting career with Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. He is known for his versatility and quirky fashion sense. Besides, Ranveer Singh is quite popular on social media. He has a massive fan following on Instagram, where he engages with his followers by posting interesting content.

Singh loves to sport a moustache. He shares proud pictures on his social media while gracing them. Therefore, we have compiled Ranveer Singh’s photos in which he sports moustache like a pro.

Ranveer Singh’s photos which prove that his moustache is his pride

1. Rocking the comfy look

Ranveer Singh has donned a bright yellow hoodie in this photo. He has gracefully sported moustache with swept-back hair. For a rounded off look, he paired hoodie with loose white pants.

2. Rocking the vintage look

Ranveer Singh slays every look. From off-duty to cowboy style, he aces them all. He has opted for vintage English fashion and is proudly sporting a moustache.

3. Disco Dancer

Ranveer Singh has rocked the ‘Disco Dancer’ look. He has paired a silky yellow printed shirt with similar loose pants. He has curled his hair and accessorized a locket in his neck and sporting a heavy moustache for a complete look.

4. The Kapil Dev look

During the shoot of his forthcoming venture ’83, Singh donned the look of Kapil Dev. Therefore, he was seen sporting that look in every photo he posted. Have a look at his cropped moustache and clean shaved face.

Also read: Ranveer Singh's Most Memorable Rapid-fire Answers You Must Check Out

Also read: Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' Has Many Interesting Trivia That Fans Should Know; Read Here

Also read: Ranveer Singh Unveils His Creative Inputs In Planning His Wedding With Deepika Padukone

Also read: Ranveer Singh Finds Stardom To Be Very Empowering; Read To Know Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.