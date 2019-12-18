Ranveer Singh's Movies, Awards, Fashion Choices: The Actor's Journey In 2019

Seems like Ranveer Singh has had an amazing 2019, as the actor’s releases worked wonders with the audiences. Besides being lauded for his films, the actor was appreciated for his offbeat fashion sense too. Ranveer Singh, who is currently gearing up for 83’, brought home several awards this year. Here are a few reasons that prove that Ranveer Singh's journey in 2019 was like no other.

Ranveer Singh’s journey in 2019

Ranveer Singh seems to be singing to the tunes of success, as the actor’s film Gully Boy was declared as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Apart from achieving the milestone, Gully Boy also grossed more than ₹200 crores in India. This year, Ranveer was also seen in Simmba along with Sara Ali Khan. Simmba was hailed as one of the most successful films in 2019, as the film raked in a business of ₹400 crores worldwide. From winning fashion awards to sweeping awards for his acting skills, Ranveer bagged awards at different stages this year. The actor won the Femina Beauty Award in the Man of the Year category. The actor was bestowed with a GQ Style Award for his bold style statements. Ranveer also took home several awards for his performance in Padmaavat and Simmba.

Ranveer prepares for his upcoming films

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in 83’ along with Deepika Padukone. Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83’ chronicles the story of the brilliant victory of the Indian cricket team in 1983. The actor will also be seen in the multi-starrer, Takht along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. Ranveer Singh also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar in his kitty. Recently, the actor revealed his first look from Jayeshbhai Jordaaar, his upcoming comedy entertainer.

Ranveer’s fashion choices

Besides being lauded for his stellar onscreen performances, Ranveer Singh has also got the audience talking about his fashion choices this year. Be it a party or a film premiere, Ranveer Singh has time and again made bold fashion statements with his unique styling sense. Take a look at the actor's best looks of 2019.

