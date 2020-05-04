Ranveer Singh's Movies With Memorable Action Sequences

Ranveer Singh's movies have been successful at the box office and also received critical acclaim. The actor not only wins hearts with his charismatic looks, but his heroic moves as well. Ranveer Singh's movies that remain widely popular include Simmba, Gunday, Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, and many more. Listed below are some of Ranveer Singh's best action sequences in films.

Ranveer Singh's best action sequences in films

Gunday

This is one of Ranveer Singh's most popular movies. Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's bromance stole many hearts. Several action scenes from the film have won over audiences with their crisp and clean shots. The film's music is also another aspect that have become widely popular.

Simmba

Simmba is another spectacle of Ranveer Singh's skills. The actor is seen portraying the role of a cop. Some of the action scenes from the film are too good to miss. The film's storyline and music too have gained appreciation.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is one of Ranveer Singh's most acclaimed films. The film features Ranveer essaying the role of Peshwa Bajirao. From being a great lover to a staunch fighter, Ranveer captured the hearts of the masses in every scene of the film. Besides his role, the film's set design and music too impressed critics and fans.

