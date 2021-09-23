Ranveer Singh's Music Label 'IncInk' To Release 5 Videos In Indian Sign Language

After exploring his love for street rapping and music in the 2019 blockbuster Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh went on to launch his own record label named IncInk. Ranveer's record label, which comprises fresh talent from the Indian rap circles, is now coming up with a noble initiative by releasing content for the hearing impaired. As per a report in Mid-Day, IncInk is set to launch five music videos in the Indian Sign Language (ISL) on the occasion of the International Day of Sign Languages on Thursday.

Ranveer Singh, who is busy shooting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, urged the youth to create an 'inclusive space' by working with the deaf community. The report also mentions that the record label's Youtube channel will embark on a 12-hour long digital campaign to spread awareness about the issues faced by the community.

Ranveer Singh's record label to launch five new videos

The videos have been helmed by artists like Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and Kiss Nuka in collaboration with artists at the non-profit organisation Hear A Million. Throwing light on this collaboration, the Gully Boy star highlighted the importance of being there for each other, especially in the pandemic struck past year and a half, urging the youth to 'keep doing the work they are doing' while working in tandem with the deaf community.

Ranveer has also collaborated with musician Spitfire and an ISL interpreter back in 2019. He has reportedly been making efforts for the government to declare ISL as the country’s 23rd official language.

More about the actor's record label

The superstar had announced his record label in 2019 by sharing a photo of him alongside several artists, titling it as his 'passion project', further mentioning that the project will help 'discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India'. The actor's initiative came as no surprise post his stint in Gully boy, where he even rapped for Apna Time Aayega.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. He is also set to share the screen with his wife Deepika Padukone in Kabir Khan's '83, which is based on India's iconic win at the 1983 World Cup.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RANVEERSINGH)