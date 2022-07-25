Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot Invites Police Complaint; No FIR Filed Yet

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been the talk of the town ever since he took the internet by storm with his nude photoshoot. The pictures have now landed the actor in legal trouble. A complaint has been registered at Chembur Police Station against the Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor, accusing him of sharing "sexually explicit" material.

The case filed against Ranveer Singh claimed that the actor "has nothing to do with the Indian culture" and only wishes to "earn crores of rupees by damaging cultures and traditions" of the country. He was accused of sharing "sexually explicit" material through his nude photoshoot by the complainant. The application was filed with the Mumbai Police on July 25 seeking to register an FIR against the actor for the pictures he posted online. The complainant wished for the FIR to be registered under the Information Technology Act and other sessions of the Indian Penal Code.

However, as per PTI, a police official clarified that an FIR has not been registered against the actor yet, and an inquiry is being conducted.

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

The pictures of the Bollywood actor posing naked for the cover of Paper magazine have been doing the rounds for a few days now. The actor was seen posing on a Turkish rug as he took fans online by surprise. Over the last few days, several celebrities have spoken out in support of him as he has been facing criticism and trolling online for the pictures in question.

(Image: @ranveersingh/Instagram)