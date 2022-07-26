Ranveer Singh's Nude Pictures Spark Protest; Group Holds Clothes Donation Drive For Actor

Popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh landed in legal trouble after he shared a series of pictures from his nude photoshoot, that took the internet by storm. An FIR was registered against the actor under Sections 292, 293, and 509 and 67 (A) of the IT Act for 'hurting sentiments of women'. Citizens of Indore have now begun a clothes donation drive for the actor after his most recent pictures sparked a controversy.

Protesters begin clothes donation drive for Ranveer Singh after his nude photoshoot

A huge box with one of the nude pictures the actor shared on his Instagram account was seen on the streets of Indore. Several citizens formed a line as they left clothes there for the actor as they protested his latest series of pictures. The box reads, "Mere Swachh Indore Ne Thana Hai, Desh Se Mansik Kachra Bhi Hatana Hai" (Our clean Indore has decided to rid the country of mental waste.)

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

This comes after an FIR was filed against the actor for 'hurting sentiments of women' through his pictures, in which he was seen posing without clothes on a Turkish rug. Earlier, two complaints were filed against the actor at the Chembur Police station in Mumbai, and now an FIR has been filed under Sections 292, 293, 509 and 67 (A) of the IT Act.

The actor's photoshoot for Paper magazine became the talk of the town and created a massive buzz online. He gave the camera several poses and flaunted his chiselled body. Although some hailed him for the bold post, he was also criticised and trolled for the pictures.

Image: Twitter/@Sneghasimple, Instagram/@ranveersingh