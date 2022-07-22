Actor Ranveer Singh who is known for his powerful and energizing stints in films recently went all naked for a magazine cover shoot. The star who popularly enjoys attention on social media for his sartorial outfit choices was hell-bent on breaking the internet with his no clothes magazine cover pictures.

The pictures were shared by digital creator Diet Sabya in which the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star could be seen striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. The picture was for a Paper magazine cover and during his conversation with them, the 37-yer-old star explained how he has worked hard every day to achieve fame and has no shame in being naked and flaunting his body.

In the pictures from the photoshoot that have been surfacing on social media, Ranveer is seen lying naked on a Turkish rug as he poses for the camera. He struck different poses, inspired by Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot in the nude. The interview for the magazine features Ranveer talking about his films, his fashion, and also his familiarity with nakedness in general.

Ranveer Singh's naked magazine cover picture sparks memes

As soon as the pictures from the photoshoot went viral, it sparked a memes slugfest where netizens could not control themselves and gave hilarious takes on the same. One of the netizens compared Ranveer’s looks with that of Italian sculptor Michelangelo. Another user compared Ranveer’s looks with Swiggy and Zomato. “Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh,” a Twitter user wrote. A third user shared his picture and wrote, “Cockroach when I turn on light at night.” Another Twitterati backed his choice and wrote, “Best reply to people who used to laugh at his clothes #RanveerSingh.”

Me after spending my entire salary on swiggy & zomato #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/brwVN7rZeU — सोज्वळ कार्टी (@sojwalkarti) July 21, 2022

#RanveerSingh



Cockroach when I turn on light at night : pic.twitter.com/pLgyG97aV8 — 𓃵 Ctrl C + Ctrl Memes 45 (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2022

Best reply to people who used to laugh at his clothes #RanveerSingh. pic.twitter.com/FlB1gdLQ7I — dudewiserstrong⚡ (@rohanpratap17) July 21, 2022

In an interview with Paper magazine, Ranveer said, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances, I’ve been damn f****** naked. You can see my f****** soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a s**t. It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

Meanwhile, just before the photoshoot started to surface on social media, the actor gained attention after he attended the Liger trailer launch event in Mumbai. The event was graced by lead stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Puri Jagannath, and more. The evening was quite memorable as it had all the fun elements with the Gully Boy taking the centre stage and as usual stunning all with his power-packed acts.

IMAGE: Instagram/RanveerSingh