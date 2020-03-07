Ranveer Singh's Power-packed Dance Leaves Room Of Dancers Energised

Ranveer Singh has lately been busy with the promotion of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. In a recent video, he can be seen rehearsing for an upcoming award function. He is dancing to his popular Simmba number, Mera Wala Dance.

Ranveer Singh sets the floor on fire again

Ranveer Singh is one of the Bollywood actors who is loved for his energy and fun-loving attitude. In a recent video doing the rounds on social media, he can be seen getting candid and dancing his heart off. The video is from the rehearsals for an upcoming awards show. He can be seen wearing a pair of black track pants with a white T-shirt. He has also added a blue jacket to his look.

In accessories, he is wearing a pair of black shades with a black cap. Ranveer Singh can be seen swinging his hands in the air as he catches the beats right. His power-packed performance is being cheered by the people all around. Have a look at screengrab from his dance video.

Ranveer Singh in Sooryavanshi

Ranveer Singh is all set to be seen in a cop drama titled Sooryavanshi. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The film will have Ranveer Singh playing the same character that he played in the film Simmba, Sangram Bhalerao.

Sooryavanshi has been directed by Rohit Shetty. It is expected to be one of the greatest hits of Bollywood in 2020. Have a look at a glimpse of Sooryavanshi here.

