Ranveer Singh's 'Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls' Will Have Two More Seasons: Reports

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh embarked on a wild adventurous journey in his latest Netflix show Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The show witnessed the Gully Boy actor rappel down cliffs, climb mountains, have dangerous encounters with animals and much more. Touted to be one of the biggest non-fiction shows, the Ranveer Singh starrer premiered on Netflix on July 8.

After a terrific response to the first season of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, the actor is once again all set to reunite with Bear Grylls for more seasons. Reportedly, the makers of the show have given a green signal for two more seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls.

Ranveer Singh to return for two more seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

As per a report by Pinkvilla, Ranveer will collaborate with British adventurer, writer, and television presenter Bear Grylls for the next season of Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls. Reportedly, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that the actor is going to shoot two back-to-back seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls this September. Adding to this, the source stated:

"Ranveer is going off on a big adventure and this time it’s going to be bigger and better. It seems like Ranveer is going to shoot two back-to-back seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls this September. The first season became the talk of the town and is being hailed as a brilliant interactive show which made all the right headlines, thanks to Ranveer. He will turn on his charismatic energy again for the next two seasons that will blow people’s minds in terms of scale and action."

The source also revealed that Ranveer wants to make the show 'truly phenomenal' and is investing 'his time and energy' to achieve the same. The source further added:

“Ranveer will invest his time and energy to make the next two seasons of Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls truly phenomenal. Ranveer is one of biggest disruptors that Indian entertainment industry has ever witnessed and now his eyes are set to disrupt the digital space with Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He wants the thrill to go up with each season and he will put his body on the line to pull off super risky stunts to deliver a power-packed entertaining show for audiences."

On the work front, apart from Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls, Ranveer also has Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his kitty.

(Image: @MSDianAbhiii/Twitter/@NETFLIX_IN/Instagram)