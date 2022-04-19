Ahead of the release of Ranveer Singh's highly-anticipated social comedy-drama movie, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the actor spoke his heart out about the film during the trailer launch and shed light on the theme of the film while hoping fans to connect with the story of the film. He even won the hearts of his fans by stating whether he wants a boy or a girl.

Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of three of his films namely Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus are slated to hit the theatres in May 2022 and July 2022 respectively, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has been scheduled to be theatrically released worldwide in February 2023.

Ranveer Singh talks about Jayeshbhai Jordaar's movie theme

During the recent promotions of the film Jayeshbhai Jordaar, actor Ranveer Singh opened up about the theme of the film as the trailer recently hit the internet and created a buzz among the netizens. During the trailer launch, when the actor was asked whether he wants a baby boy or a girl, he recalled a popular dialogue from the film that was depicted in the trailer where his character says that a baby is like God's Prasad and one should not be choosy about the same and accept whatever God has to offer.

He further shed light on the social theme behind the film and added that the things that the director of the film, Divyang Thakkar, is able to communicate with regard to these kinds of themes, will hopefully reach the fans and resonate with them through all the entertainment and the laughter. He further hoped that the fans resonate with the film and also give them a substantial message with it.

More about Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh is all set to portray the lead role in the upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The movie is scheduled to release on May 13, 2022, and also stars Shalini Pandey as Jayesh's love interest, Boman Irani as Jayesh's father, Ratna Pathak Shah as Jayesh's mother, Deeksha Joshi, Ragi Jani and others. The makers dropped the trailer on April 19, 2022. The 83 star will be seen playing a middle-aged Gujarati man in the film. While Divyang Thakkar is helming the project, the banner of Yash Raj Films is bankrolling it.

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh