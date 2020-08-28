Ranveer Singh's Simmba To Re-release In The United States Today As Theatres Open

During the pandemic, the whole entertainment industry came to a standstill. The shooting of almost all shows and movies came to a grinding halt. In several parts of the world, the lockdown is still in place and shootings have still not resumed while some countries have given the nod to begin the filming work. Even the theatres were shut during this time. However, as the restrictions on lockdown are being lifted, the Bollywood fans in the United States are in for a pleasant surprise. The makers of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba recently announced that the movie will be re-releasing in the US. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Ranveer Singh's Simmba to re-release in the US

United States is one of the most affected countries because of COVID-19. Amid the pandemic, the Bollywood movie fans in the US are in for a treat as Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will be releasing in Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia. The movie will be releasing today on August 28, 2020.

Simmba makers recently tweeted to shared the good news with everyone. The tweet by the Reliance Entertainment also tagged the Simmba cast in the tweet. Here is a look at the Ranveer Singh’s Simmba release date announcement.

About Simmba

The 2018 blockbuster movie Simmba features Ranveer Singh in the titular role of Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba. The masala action movie was helmed by Rohit Shetty. Simmba cast featured several talented actors in pivotal roles like Sonu Sood, Sara Ali Khan, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddharth Jadhav among others. The plot of Simmba revolves around a corrupt police officer Simmba who is forced to lead a righteous path when a tragedy strikes people close to him.

Super 30 and Saand Ki Aankh to also release again in the US

Apart from Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, two other movies are also re-releasing at Regal Virginia Center and Regal Countryside, Virginia, US. Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekarr starrer Saand Ki Aankh and Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 will also release on the same day as Simmba. Here is a look at the announcement by the makers.

